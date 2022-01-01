Call our 24 hours, seven days a week helpline at 800.272.3900

June Is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

Raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease this June by sharing your story, wearing purple and taking action. The more people know about Alzheimer's, the more action we inspire.

Currently, more than 650,000 people in California are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 1.6 million family and friends are providing care. In Nevada, more than 45,000 people live with Alzheimer's, with 149,000 providing care. Serving cities and towns from San Jose to Fresno, San Francisco to Chico, Sacramento, Modesto, Reno, Wendover, and everything in between, your local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association® is here to help.

Chapter Chatter: Watch the Latest

April Facebook Live: In honor of #NationalVolunteerWeek, Jenny is speaking with a few of our incredible volunteers: Annette, Diane and Kyle. 

Encuentro Recursos en Español

Ofrecemos grupos de apoyo, clases, y conferencias cercanas a usted

Aprende Más

Find a Support Group

Type your zip code into our Event Finder to locate nearby support groups.

Information in Chinese 中文資訊

近期教育講座及網上學習資源

更多資訊

Share Your Story

The Alzheimer's Association invites you to share your story and help us illustrate the impact of Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive disorders.

Keep Up With Alzheimer's News and Events

The first survivor of Alzheimer's is out there, but we won't get there without you.

